NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.42.

NYSE NEE opened at $75.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.07. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 384,134 shares of company stock valued at $39,304,098. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,092,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,962,000 after purchasing an additional 31,126 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,928,000 after purchasing an additional 50,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,689 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,636,000 after purchasing an additional 191,305 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,311,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

