NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.96.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $69.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -157.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,510 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 87,476 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

