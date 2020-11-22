NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.82.

NICE stock opened at $239.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. NICE has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $255.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.46.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.04 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NICE will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NICE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of NICE by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

