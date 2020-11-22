Nordstrom (JWN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nordstrom to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:JWN opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.58. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $43.37.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Nordstrom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

