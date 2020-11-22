Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NHYDY. Danske lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

