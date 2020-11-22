North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NOA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.58.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $305.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.32. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 284,400 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,672 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,469,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 296,736 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 41.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 745,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 218,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 562,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

