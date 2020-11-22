Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.72

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.72 and traded as high as $43.10. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) shares last traded at $42.67, with a volume of 819,056 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho cut Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.50.

Get Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.72.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.