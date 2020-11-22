Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWPX. BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

NWPX stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $284.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 398,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 10.7% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 392,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after buying an additional 37,936 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 21.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 347,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 61,693 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.7% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 156,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.