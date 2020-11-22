NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Price Target Raised to $64.00

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.67.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern stock opened at $58.77 on Thursday. NorthWestern has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.