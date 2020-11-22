Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (NTOG.L) (LON:NTOG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.33

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (NTOG.L) (LON:NTOG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.43. Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (NTOG.L) shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 1,373,515 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.33.

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (NTOG.L) Company Profile (LON:NTOG)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal property is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

