Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 25.5% during the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $159.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

