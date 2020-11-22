Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ntt Docomo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. CLSA lowered Ntt Docomo from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ntt Docomo from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS DCMYY opened at $37.30 on Thursday. Ntt Docomo has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of -0.35.

About Ntt Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.

