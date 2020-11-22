Nutanix (NTNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Nutanix to post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $327.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.46 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nutanix to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $28.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.03. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24.

In other news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 11,128 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $311,138.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,303.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 25,761 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $726,717.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 880,171 shares of company stock worth $19,537,609. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTNX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.