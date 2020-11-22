nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Short Interest Update

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,225 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $80,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,660,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,319,000 after acquiring an additional 810,848 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in nVent Electric by 70.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 683,534 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 22.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,269,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,247,000 after acquiring an additional 598,754 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 98.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,051,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,688,000 after acquiring an additional 521,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 13.3% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,406,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,534,000 after acquiring an additional 518,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.