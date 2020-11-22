Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $25,816,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,122,000 after buying an additional 165,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $1,431,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $205.62 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $213.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.