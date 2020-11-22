Oleg Khaykin Sells 160,892 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $2,189,740.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,417.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.28 and a beta of 0.85. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.6% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

