On Track Innovations (OTIVF) to Release Earnings on Monday

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 23rd.

On Track Innovations stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.35. On Track Innovations has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

