OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock Price Up 7.1% After Analyst Upgrade

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)’s stock price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $36.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. OneWater Marine traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.36. Approximately 3,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 98,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 69,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,333 shares in the company, valued at $329,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $118,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,286,114 shares of company stock worth $24,436,166 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 10.1% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 700,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after buying an additional 64,325 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at $2,045,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.38). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

