Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.45) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ontrak in a report issued on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva anticipates that the company will earn ($1.45) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ontrak’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OTRK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

OTRK opened at $54.02 on Friday. Ontrak has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53. The company has a market cap of $940.81 million, a PE ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 2.58.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

