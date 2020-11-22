Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Stock Price Up 8.6% After Earnings Beat

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)’s share price rose 8.6% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $16.32 and last traded at $16.28. Approximately 621,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 190,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OOMA shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ooma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Ooma in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ooma by 504.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ooma by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $364.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27.

Ooma Company Profile (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

