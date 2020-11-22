Oppenheimer Weighs in on frontdoor, inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for frontdoor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 90.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. frontdoor has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the first quarter worth $198,000.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

