Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the October 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS OPSSF opened at $0.72 on Friday. Opsens has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the interventional cardiology market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

