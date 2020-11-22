Opthea Limited’s (NASDAQ:OPT) Quiet Period To End on November 25th

Opthea’s (NASDAQ:OPT) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 25th. Opthea had issued 8,563,300 shares in its initial public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $115,604,550 based on an initial share price of $13.50. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Opthea in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Opthea in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Opthea in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Opthea in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Opthea in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

OPT stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

