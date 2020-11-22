Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Orange alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Orange by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 105,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 38,098 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,283,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 0.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. Orange has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.473 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.