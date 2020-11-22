OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 83.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.89 million, a PE ratio of -402.70 and a beta of 0.43. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

