OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.25

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.25 and traded as high as $33.61. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $33.61, with a volume of 373 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OTC Markets Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. The company has a market cap of $392.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services for broker-dealers to control trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

