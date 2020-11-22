Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 765,600 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the October 15th total of 600,500 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,909,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 939,882 shares in the last quarter. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,433,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,199,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $4,489,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 97,494 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OYST opened at $21.97 on Friday. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.01.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OYST shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

