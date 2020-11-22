Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Partners Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PGPHF stock opened at $1,035.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $970.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $928.40. Partners Group has a 1-year low of $535.00 and a 1-year high of $1,049.00.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

