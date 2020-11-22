Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 454,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Paychex worth $36,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $90.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.42. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $941,159.80. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

