Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Paylocity worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Paylocity by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 39.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $3,031,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCTY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.65.

Paylocity stock opened at $194.87 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $209.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.24. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $8,158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,245,301.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total value of $724,803.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,684.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,654 shares of company stock valued at $18,587,430. 37.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

