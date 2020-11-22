PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Sells $4,827,750.00 in Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $192.67 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $215.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.94 and its 200 day moving average is $179.68. The stock has a market cap of $225.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PayPal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.05.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

