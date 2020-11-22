Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $2.40.

PEI opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $47.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.14.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 751.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 65,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 34,165 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 59,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.