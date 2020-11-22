Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Insider Sells $1,293,050.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.61, for a total value of $1,293,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Robert Pray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.74, for a total value of $1,063,700.00.

PEN stock opened at $259.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 893.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.59. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $277.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Penumbra by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Penumbra by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Penumbra from $253.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.38.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

