People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,617 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 220.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 120,566 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PBCT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.