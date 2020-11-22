Peter C. Wallace Sells 4,600 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $350,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AIT opened at $76.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 156.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,308,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,820,000 after buying an additional 172,907 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,290,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,284,000 after purchasing an additional 85,437 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 750,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,852,000 after purchasing an additional 89,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 711,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

