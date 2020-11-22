PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.34

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.34 and traded as high as $5.72. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 429,212 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 6.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

