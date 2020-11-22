Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $305,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 32,090 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 43,706 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.