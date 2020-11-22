Piper Sandler Boosts Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target to $14.00

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRLBF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Cresco Labs from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

