Piper Sandler Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report released on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn ($1.32) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.28). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRO. TheStreet cut Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.01.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 800.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

