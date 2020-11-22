Piper Sandler Comments on Philip Morris International Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Philip Morris International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.
Shares of NYSE PM opened at $76.73 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.02. The stock has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
