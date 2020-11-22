Piper Sandler Raises Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $65.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.64.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $48.53. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

