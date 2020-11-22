Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Old National Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ONB has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens cut shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 100.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 92.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

