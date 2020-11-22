PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Shares Up 6%

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF)’s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.90. 1,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PointsBet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get PointsBet alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95.

About PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF)

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for PointsBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PointsBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.