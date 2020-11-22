Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Senior Officer Sells C$375,000.00 in Stock

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$375,000.00.

Jennifer Doris Westbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 12th, Jennifer Doris Westbury bought 15,000 shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.63 per share, with a total value of C$54,450.00.

TSE PBL opened at C$26.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $673.97 million and a PE ratio of 26.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44. Pollard Banknote Limited has a 12 month low of C$12.06 and a 12 month high of C$26.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

