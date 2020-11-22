Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 595,298 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Portland General Electric worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.74 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.