Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 595,298 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Portland General Electric worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

