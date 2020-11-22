PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) (LON:PPH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,090.46

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) (LON:PPH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,090.46 and traded as high as $1,360.00. PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) shares last traded at $1,350.00, with a volume of 6,222 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $412.70 million and a P/E ratio of -164.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,067.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,090.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.08.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Netherlands, Germany and Hungary, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

