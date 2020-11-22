Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director John P. Schauerman Sells 70,000 Shares

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $1,649,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,701,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 522.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 500,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 212,905 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,763,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 465,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 211,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

