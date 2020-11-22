Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,187 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.64% of Atkore International Group worth $17,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 15,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $404,064.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,255.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $446,851.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,862 shares of company stock valued at $853,506. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Atkore International Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Atkore International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 8.05%.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.