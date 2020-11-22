Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of South Jersey Industries worth $16,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 185.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 180,406 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 103.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of SJI opened at $22.69 on Friday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.17. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $261.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

